Russian Government Sues Domodedovo Airport Following Privatization Probe

Russian law enforcement authorities filed a lawsuit against Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport and its co-owners following a preliminary probe into the airport’s privatization in the early 1990s, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
The details of the arbitration case have not been disclosed, but Kommersant noted that privatization investigations often lead to asset seizures and re-nationalization lawsuits.
The Prosecutor General’s Office reportedly reviewed Domodedovo’s privatization documents before filing the lawsuit with the Moscow Court of Arbitration. The lawsuit names 30 operating companies alongside Domodedovo Airport’s co-owners, Dmitry Kamenshchik and Valery Kogan, as defendants.
According to Kommersant, prosecutors notified the defendants about the lawsuit by mail but have not disclosed the findings of their privatization probe.
Domodedovo’s press service stated that the airport “strictly adheres to current legislation” and said it needed time to review the case.
A highly profitable, privately owned airport with undisclosed ownership details, Domodedovo has faced repeated investigations from Russian law enforcement officials over the years.
The lawsuit against the airport follows an October ruling by Russia’s Constitutional Court that lifted statutes of limitations on state asset seizures in anti-corruption cases. However, the court specified at the time that the ruling applies only to anti-corruption legislation and does not extend to cases of “unlawful privatization” from Russia’s turbulent 1990s.
Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has nationalized an estimated 1 trillion rubles ($10.8 billion) worth of what authorities described as strategic assets.
Moscow’s three other international airports — Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky — are all state-run.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.