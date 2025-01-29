Russian Government Sues Domodedovo Airport Following Privatization Probe

Russian law enforcement authorities filed a lawsuit against Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport and its co-owners following a preliminary probe into the airport’s privatization in the early 1990s, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The details of the arbitration case have not been disclosed, but Kommersant noted that privatization investigations often lead to asset seizures and re-nationalization lawsuits.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reportedly reviewed Domodedovo’s privatization documents before filing the lawsuit with the Moscow Court of Arbitration. The lawsuit names 30 operating companies alongside Domodedovo Airport’s co-owners, Dmitry Kamenshchik and Valery Kogan, as defendants.

According to Kommersant, prosecutors notified the defendants about the lawsuit by mail but have not disclosed the findings of their privatization probe.

Domodedovo’s press service stated that the airport “strictly adheres to current legislation” and said it needed time to review the case.