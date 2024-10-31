Russia’s Constitutional Court Lifts Statute of Limitations for Anti-Corruption Asset Seizures

Russia’s Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that law enforcement authorities are no longer bound by statutes of limitations when seeking state seizure of assets in anti-corruption cases.
“Prosecutors should not be constrained by time limits in anti-corruption lawsuits,” the court said.
Those accused of corruption “must be denied the ability to use the statute of limitations to protect interests contrary to the rule of law,” it added.
The court specified that the ruling applies only to anti-corruption legislation and does not extend to cases of “unlawful privatization” from Russia’s turbulent 1990s.
If lawmakers choose to set statutes of limitations for anti-corruption cases, the court recommended they be longer than the current limits of three and 10 years.
The landmark ruling comes amid Russia’s wartime redistribution of wealth, including the nationalization of 1 trillion rubles ($10.8 billion) worth of strategic assets.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.