Why Russia’s Leading Papers Joined Forces In Solidarity With Arrested Journalist

Three of Russia’s leading newspapers coordinated with each other to publish almost identical front pages Monday in solidarity with arrested investigative journalist Ivan Golunov. The move is unprecedented in Russia.

Vedomosti, RBC and Kommersant’s front page headlines all read “I/We Are Ivan Golunov,” and the accompanying stories asked for a detailed investigation into the actions of the police officers involved in Golunov’s detention and said the charges might have been retribution for his professional activities.

“I believe it was essential for any civilized paper to do this and show solidarity with Ivan who's charges are clearly very questionable,” the CEO of business daily Vedomosti Gleb Prozorov told The Moscow Times hours after the paper was printed.

Golunov was charged over the weekend with drug trafficking and put under house arrest for the next two months. His lawyer said the drugs were planted and there were reports that the journalist was beaten during his arrest.

“This was a completely spontaneous decision made on the weekend by the three editors-in-chief, who have known each other for a long time, so it was pretty easy to coordinate,” RBC’s editor-in-chief Igor Trosnikov told The Moscow Times.

“This whole criminal case is ridiculous and it was likely linked to Golunov’s work. For us, it was also important to show that the problem is bigger than just this particular arrest. In Russia, more than 100,000 people a year are jailed on drug charges, which are often falsified. Now it has happened to a famous journalist, Vanya, but it could be anyone tomorrow. Hence the title — we all could be Ivan Golunov.”