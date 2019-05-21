200 Russian Journalists Protest 'Clampdown on Free Speech' After Kommersant Firings

The firing of two veteran reporters from Russia’s Kommersant business daily is “an obvious clampdown on freedom of speech in Russia,” more than 200 employees of the company have said in an online statement.

On Monday, 11 Kommersant journalists said they were resigning from the publication after two of their colleagues were reportedly fired for writing an article about a possible reshuffle among President Vladimir Putin's close allies. The media scandal spilled light on the tensions between publishers and journalists in Russia's closely controlled media landscape, which is dominated by pro-Kremlin state outlets.