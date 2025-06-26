Prosecutors File Civil Suit Against Dagestan State Secretary

State prosecutors filed a civil lawsuit against senior Dagestani official Magomed-Sultan Magomedov earlier this week as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal privatization.
Magomedov, who has served as Dagestan’s state secretary since 2021, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday in Makhachkala following searches at dozens of properties linked to him and his family. Telegram channels with links to Russian security services said the investigation involves the alleged illegal privatization of the petroleum distributor Dagnefteprodukt in 2005.
According to Russia’s judicial database, the country’s deputy prosecutor filed a civil suit Monday against Magomedov, five individuals — four of whom share his patronymic — and two companies. Three other companies were listed as third parties in the case.
The lawsuit did not specify the legal grounds or charges involved.
Dagestan’s court press service told state-run media authorities are looking to seize an oil refinery owned by the Magomedov family and transfer it, along with other assets, to the state.
Magomedov served as CEO of Dagnefteprodukt from 1991 to 2005. The company was restructured in 2021 and now operates as Kaspetrolservis, which is named as one of the third parties in the suit.
Kaspetrolservis is part of MSB Holding, a company headed by Magomedov’s son, Magomed Magomedov, according to the RBC news website. MSB Holding and the younger Magomedov are both listed among the eight defendants.
Later on Thursday, the Sovetsky District Court in Makhachkala sided with prosecutors and ruled to nationalize Kaspetrolservis.
A federal official familiar with the case described Magomedov to RBC as one of Dagestan’s most influential figures, noting that law enforcement had refrained from acting against him for years “for various reasons” despite longstanding concerns.
The Kommersant business newspaper reported that Magomedov received a presidential certificate of honor from Dagestan regional head Sergei Melikov on June 12, less than two weeks before his arrest. Melikov’s office said Wednesday that it is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.
Preliminary hearings in the civil suit are scheduled for July 10 at the Sovetsky District Court.
