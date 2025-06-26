Prosecutors File Civil Suit Against Dagestan State Secretary

State prosecutors filed a civil lawsuit against senior Dagestani official Magomed-Sultan Magomedov earlier this week as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal privatization.

Magomedov, who has served as Dagestan’s state secretary since 2021, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday in Makhachkala following searches at dozens of properties linked to him and his family. Telegram channels with links to Russian security services said the investigation involves the alleged illegal privatization of the petroleum distributor Dagnefteprodukt in 2005.

According to Russia’s judicial database, the country’s deputy prosecutor filed a civil suit Monday against Magomedov, five individuals — four of whom share his patronymic — and two companies. Three other companies were listed as third parties in the case.

The lawsuit did not specify the legal grounds or charges involved.

Dagestan’s court press service told state-run media authorities are looking to seize an oil refinery owned by the Magomedov family and transfer it, along with other assets, to the state.