Authorities in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan are investigating a senior regional official, Magomed-Sultan Magomedov, over allegations that he illegally privatized an oil company in the mid-2000s, Russian media reported Wednesday.

Magomedov, 69, has served as Dagestan’s state secretary since 2021, a mostly administrative position in the regional government. He is a member of the ruling United Russia party.

The RBC news website, citing an unnamed law enforcement source, reported that Magomedov was arrested after searches were carried out at his home and office. It is not clear whether he faces any charges.

Local investigators were reportedly not informed of the operation in advance, and the regional police department did not respond to media requests for comment.