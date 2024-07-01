Dagestan Church and Synagogue Attack Toll Hits 22

The number of people killed in a wave of coordinated attacks in Russia's southern Dagestan region last month has risen to 22, the regional head said Monday.

Gunmen simultaneously attacked two churches, two synagogues and a police checkpoint in two cities in Dagestan on June 23.

On Monday, regional Governor Sergei Melikov said the number of those killed had risen to 22 — after a previously reported toll of 21.

"One police officer died the next day from severe wounds. In total 17 police officers and five civilians," were killed, Russian news agencies quoted Melikov as saying.

The Kremlin has dismissed fears the attacks could mark a return to the kind of separatist violence that marred the historically restive region throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.