Police in Russia’s Dagestan Arrest Man for Active Shooter ‘Joke’

Police in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan have arrested a man after he made false claims on Tuesday night that a shooting in the region’s capital city was imminent, coming just days after armed attacks on local religious sites left nearly two dozen people dead.

The man, whose name law enforcement authorities did not reveal, reportedly approached a young woman in the Dagestani capital of Makhachkala and told her that “there’s going to be a shootout.” The woman then called the police, who quickly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

Videos shared on social media showed armed police officers rushing through the streets of Makhachkala on Tuesday night as they responded to the reported active shooter incident. Residents had been advised to stay in their homes amid rumors of a possible attack.