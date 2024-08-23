×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russian Court Jails 5 More Dagestan Airport Rioters

A crowd of people storming the Makhachkala airport in Dagestan in October 2023. Ramazan Rashidov / TASS

Five men who took part in last year’s airport storming in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan were handed varying jail sentences, court authorities said Friday.

Hundreds of people descended on Dagestan’s Makhachkala International Airport in late October as they searched for Israeli citizens rumored to be onboard a flight arriving from Tel Aviv. The mob paralyzed the airport and led the several law enforcement officers being injured.

Nearly 140 of the estimated 1,500 rioters were detained and their trials moved to the neighboring Stavropol and Krasnodar regions given the “sensitivity” of the cases, authorities said.

The Krasnodar region’s Armavir City Court found all five men standing trial on Friday guilty of rioting and handed them varying prison sentences, with the longest being nine years in a medium-security facility. One of the men was also convicted of using violence against a police officer.

President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials claimed at the time that Ukraine and the West were behind calls to storm the Dagestan airport. Kyiv said the wave of violence was a symptom of “deep-seated anti-semitism” in Russia.

The airport riot took place as Israel ramped up its devastating offensive on Gaza that was launched after Hamas militant fighters attacked the country on Oct. 7.

In November, a Dagestan court sentenced 15 people to between two and 10 days in prison for their involvement in the riot.

Read more about: Court cases , Dagestan

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

foreign agent

Russia Denies Russian-American Journalist's Appeal Against Detention

Kurmasheva is the second U.S. journalist to be arrested in Russia this year after Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in March.
1 Min read
legal crackdown

Opposition Politician Accused of ‘Discrediting’ Russian Military

“The ideal goal is to scare people into not even thinking,” the politician, Lev Shlosberg, wrote.
'travesty of justice'

Russian Journalist Denounces Treason Trial as 'Travesty'

The FSB has accused Safronov of collecting confidential information about the Russian military and handing it to NATO.
Dagestan

Girls Under the Knife: Is Russia Ready to Tackle FGM?

The stories these women tell send shivers down the spine. They were only children when their mothers took them to see the older women. These women cut...