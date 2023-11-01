Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Courts Sentence 15 Over Anti-Israeli Airport Riot

By AFP
Russian National Guard vans parked outside the airport in Makhachkala. AFP

Russian courts have sentenced 15 anti-Israeli rioters who stormed an airport in the North Caucaus republic of Dagestan to short terms in prison.

Hundreds of protesters overran Dagestan's Makhachkala International Airport on Sunday, charging onto the tarmac and jumping onto an airplane as they searched for Israelis rumored to have arrived on a flight from Tel Aviv. 

Courts in Dagestan, a Muslim-majority region, have since sentenced 15 people to between two and ten days in prison for their involvement in the riot, state media reported.

Two more were ordered to complete 60 hours of forced labor, the TASS news agency said.

Several police officers were injured in Sunday's riot at the airport and more than 80 people were initially detained.

Officials had pledged to severely punish those who took part in the riots. 

Dagestan's Governor Sergei Melikov called Sunday night's violence a "gross violation of the law" and a "stab in the back" of Dagestani soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials have claimed that Ukraine and the West were behind the calls to riot, while Kyiv said the violence was a symptom of Russia's "deep-rooted anti-semitism."

Read more about: Dagestan

Read more

Powerful blast

35 Killed in Gas Station Fire in Russia's Dagestan

The explosion took place in the building of a car service station, where a fire had broken out during maintenance work.
2 Min read
SECRET LOCATION

Russian Police Detain, Return Dagestani Women Fleeing Abuse

Rights groups say two women are in danger after authorities took them from a women’s refuge center and returned them to their families.
'Neutralized' threat

Russia Says 2 Militants Killed in Anti-Terror Raid

The militants were killed when they opened fire after being told to surrender, Russian counter-terror forces said.
mysterious die-off

Some 170 Endangered Seals Found Dead on Russia's Caspian Coast

Authorities previously reported the death of nearly 300 endangered seals on Dagestan's Caspian shore in December.