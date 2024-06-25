Russia’s Dagestan to Inspect Local Officials After Attacks on Religious Sites

The head of the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Tuesday ordered all regional officials to undergo thorough vetting following attacks on religious sites in the region over the weekend, which resulted in the deaths of at least 21 people including law enforcement officers.

“I’ve ordered the inspection and scrutinization of the personal records of all those in leadership positions,” regional head Sergei Melikov told Dagestan’s legislative assembly.

Melikov’s announcement comes after the dismissal of a local district head whose sons were suspected to be among the gunmen who carried out Sunday’s attacks in the Dagestan capital of Makhachkala and the historic city of Derbent.