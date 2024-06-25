Russia’s Dagestan to Inspect Local Officials After Attacks on Religious Sites

The head of the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Tuesday ordered all regional officials to undergo thorough vetting following attacks on religious sites in the region over the weekend, which resulted in the deaths of at least 21 people including law enforcement officers.
“I’ve ordered the inspection and scrutinization of the personal records of all those in leadership positions,” regional head Sergei Melikov told Dagestan’s legislative assembly.
Melikov’s announcement comes after the dismissal of a local district head whose sons were suspected to be among the gunmen who carried out Sunday’s attacks in the Dagestan capital of Makhachkala and the historic city of Derbent.
Melikov said police investigators were looking into whether Magomed Omarov, who headed the rural Sergokalinsky district, knew about the attacks in advance.
“How could a district head run a municipality if he couldn’t provide a good upbringing to his children?” Melikov was quoted as saying by the RBC business news website. “Maybe we have more district heads where sleeper cells operate?”
Russian authorities said five assailants behind Sunday’s attacks were killed in an “anti-terrorist operation.” Unconfirmed reports later linked the suspected gunmen to local elites, pro-Kremlin political parties and state-run companies, raising concerns that “extremists” had infiltrated Dagestan’s ruling class.
“Look at the makeup of the members of the [June 23 attack] group. All were well-off with good prospects,” Melikov told the regional assembly on Tuesday.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.