Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Dagestan to Inspect Local Officials After Attacks on Religious Sites

The head of Dagestan Sergei Melikov. glava.e-dag.ru

The head of the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Tuesday ordered all regional officials to undergo thorough vetting following attacks on religious sites in the region over the weekend, which resulted in the deaths of at least 21 people including law enforcement officers.

“I’ve ordered the inspection and scrutinization of the personal records of all those in leadership positions,” regional head Sergei Melikov told Dagestan’s legislative assembly.

Melikov’s announcement comes after the dismissal of a local district head whose sons were suspected to be among the gunmen who carried out Sunday’s attacks in the Dagestan capital of Makhachkala and the historic city of Derbent.

Melikov said police investigators were looking into whether Magomed Omarov, who headed the rural Sergokalinsky district, knew about the attacks in advance.

“How could a district head run a municipality if he couldn’t provide a good upbringing to his children?” Melikov was quoted as saying by the RBC business news website. “Maybe we have more district heads where sleeper cells operate?”

Russian authorities said five assailants behind Sunday’s attacks were killed in an “anti-terrorist operation.” Unconfirmed reports later linked the suspected gunmen to local elites, pro-Kremlin political parties and state-run companies, raising concerns that “extremists” had infiltrated Dagestan’s ruling class.

“Look at the makeup of the members of the [June 23 attack] group. All were well-off with good prospects,” Melikov told the regional assembly on Tuesday.

Read more about: Dagestan

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Feature

‘National Emergency’: Russian Officials Slam Failure to Prevent Anti-Israeli Riot in Dagestan

Just months after the Wagner mercenary rebellion, Russian officials have been blindsided by a new security failure.
5 Min read
blackout blockade

Residents Block City Center in Protest Over Power Outages in Russia’s Dagestan

Locals blocked traffic with wooden pallets, which police officers were seen taking away later Wednesday evening.
1 Min read
mysterious cause

Thousands of Endangered Seals Wash Up Dead on Russia's Caspian Shore

At least 2,500 dead Caspian seals have been found on the shores of Russia’s Caspian Sea coast, local authorities said Sunday. Photos published online...
Dagestan

Girls Under the Knife: Is Russia Ready to Tackle FGM?

The stories these women tell send shivers down the spine. They were only children when their mothers took them to see the older women. These women cut...