Russian Doctor Jailed 5.5 Years for Criticizing War During Patient Visit

A Moscow court on Tuesday sentenced a pediatrician to five-and-a-half years in prison for criticizing the war in Ukraine during a patient visit earlier this year.

Nadezhda Buyanova, 68, was found guilty of spreading "fake" information on the Russian army under wartime laws used to silence dissent.

"I believe this is absurd," she said in court Tuesday, moments before Judge Olga Fedina announced her sentence.

Buyanova was arrested in February after the ex-wife of a soldier who was killed in Ukraine, Anastasia Akinshina, said she had criticized Russia's role in the conflict during an appointment.