Russian Man Arrested for ‘Confidential Cooperation’ With Foreign Organization – Reports

A Moscow court placed a former pro-Kremlin activist in pre-trial detention and charged him with “confidential cooperation” with a foreign organization, Russian media reported Wednesday.

Agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested Nikita Prosvirin, 32, in Moscow on Tuesday, according to the Ostorozhno Novosti Telegram news channel, citing unnamed sources.

The Meshchansky District Court ruled to place him in pre-trial detention. The details of Prosvirin’s case remain classified, including the identity of the organization with which he is accused of cooperating.

Russia introduced jail terms of up to eight years for “confidential cooperation” with foreign nationals or organizations following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.