Russian Man Arrested for ‘Confidential Cooperation’ With Foreign Organization – Reports

A Moscow court placed a former pro-Kremlin activist in pre-trial detention and charged him with “confidential cooperation” with a foreign organization, Russian media reported Wednesday.
Agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested Nikita Prosvirin, 32, in Moscow on Tuesday, according to the Ostorozhno Novosti Telegram news channel, citing unnamed sources.
The Meshchansky District Court ruled to place him in pre-trial detention. The details of Prosvirin’s case remain classified, including the identity of the organization with which he is accused of cooperating.
Russia introduced jail terms of up to eight years for “confidential cooperation” with foreign nationals or organizations following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Prosvirin was reportedly a member of the ruling United Russia party's youth wing 15 years ago and became a member of the party council in the city of Kurgan in 2011.
He is believed to have lived and studied in the Czech Republic since at least 2014, when he was listed as the head of a “student labor union.” Prosvirin reportedly listed the Czech University of Life Sciences Prague as his alma mater on his Tinder profile.
Prosvirin returned to Russia sometime before February 2023, when he reportedly registered the IT company “Driving Mining Games” in Moscow.
Media outlets covering Prosvirin’s arrest have described him as a game developer, crypto trader and NFT enthusiast.
