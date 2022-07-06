Russia Introduces Jail Terms for Cooperation With Foreigners

Russia's parliament on Wednesday introduced harsh prison terms for calls to act against national security and criminal liability for maintaining "confidential" cooperation with foreigners.

Public calls to act against Russia's security will be punished by up to seven years in prison.

Establishing and maintaining "confidential" cooperation with a foreigner or international organization and helping them act against the interests of Russia will be punishable by up to eight years in prison.

The development brings to mind the Soviet era when contacts between Russians and foreigners were strictly monitored.

Lawmakers also toughened legislation on state treason and espionage.

The measures were passed on the 133rd day of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.