Plagiarism Campaigner Zayakin Jailed 5 Years in Absentia for Navalny Donation

A Moscow court on Wednesday sentenced exiled Russian academic plagiarism campaigner Dmitry Zayakin to five years in prison in absentia on extremism charges.

Zayakin was arrested in August 2022 on accusations of “financing extremist activities” over a donation of 1,000 rubles ($13) he made to the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.

He is believed to have fled Russia in October 2022, around the time the Interior Ministry placed him on its wanted list. Navalny ally Georgy Alburov posted a photo on Oct. 29 of that year showing Zayakin arriving in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Russian authorities declared the Anti-Corruption Foundation and Navalny’s wider political network “extremist” in 2021.