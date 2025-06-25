Plagiarism Campaigner Zayakin Jailed 5 Years in Absentia for Navalny Donation

A Moscow court on Wednesday sentenced exiled Russian academic plagiarism campaigner Dmitry Zayakin to five years in prison in absentia on extremism charges.
Zayakin was arrested in August 2022 on accusations of “financing extremist activities” over a donation of 1,000 rubles ($13) he made to the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.
He is believed to have fled Russia in October 2022, around the time the Interior Ministry placed him on its wanted list. Navalny ally Georgy Alburov posted a photo on Oct. 29 of that year showing Zayakin arriving in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Russian authorities declared the Anti-Corruption Foundation and Navalny’s wider political network “extremist” in 2021.
On Wednesday, the Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow found Zayakin guilty of financing extremism and sentenced him in absentia, according to the independent news outlet Mediazona.
Zayakin had denied the charges through his lawyer last month.
He is a journalist and co-founder of Dissernet, an online network that investigates plagiarism in Russian universities and academic publications. Dissernet volunteers have uncovered plagiarism in the doctoral work of numerous top officials in the Russian government.
Authorities previously labeled Zayakin a “foreign agent” and added him to the country’s list of “terrorists and extremists.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.