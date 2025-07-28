Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting in China ‘Cannot Be Ruled Out’

The Kremlin on Monday said it would not rule out a potential meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump during celebrations in China this September marking the end of World War II.
Putin is scheduled to visit China in early September for commemorations of the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender, which brought World War II to a close.
“If it so happens that the U.S. president decides to visit China during those days, then of course such a meeting cannot, in theory, be ruled out,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Chinese officials have said the anniversary, set for Sept. 3, will feature a large military parade through Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, with troops, aircraft flyovers and displays of advanced weaponry.
China’s ruling Communist Party has in recent years staged high-profile commemorations of its resistance to Japanese occupation, emphasizing national resilience and military strength.
Chinese authorities say other world leaders have also been invited to this year’s celebration, though Washington has not confirmed whether Trump or any other senior U.S. officials will take part.
