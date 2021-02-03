Riot Squads on Red Square and Full Detention Centers: Moscow After Navalny Verdict

On Monday evening, as the world was reacting to a court decision to sentence Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to two years and eight months in jail for violating the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence, Russia’s capital was being swiftly fortified and closed off.

Riot police in black balaclavas formed columns in popular tourist spots like the square in front of the Bolshoi Theatre, Red Square and the trendy Chistye Prudy district as the authorities prepared for possible unrest following Navalny’s team call for his supporters to take to the streets following the guilty verdict.

Baza — a telegram channel with close links to Russian security services — said that a total of 8,304 police from different departments were mobilized throughout Tuesday, a number far exceeding the 2,000 to 3,000 protesters local media outlets estimated to have rallied in Moscow on Monday evening.

This show of force wasn’t coincidental, said Mark Galeotti, a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute and expert on Russian security affairs.

“The Kremlin may have genuinely feared a more massive protest but I think it was definitely trying to make a point,” Galeotti told The Moscow Times.

“The intent was political, to make it clear that the government has what in military terms is called ‘escalation dominance’: the will and capacity to escalate to match and exceed anything the protesters can do. The goal is to make people think resistance is futile.”

Despite the heavy police presence, freezing temperatures and closure of roads and metro stops, clutches of people did make it out in Moscow, where they were met by riot police willing to apply brute force to disperse the crowds.

In one video, a group of protesters cornered in a sidestreet steps from the Kremlin are seen being beaten by the riot police while chanting “We are not armed.”