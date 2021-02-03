Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today
Riot police were in formation at Manezh Square next to the Kremlin, the site where Navalny's team told protesters to gather.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP

In Photos: Russia Cracks Down on Navalny Protesters Following Prison Ruling

Russians in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities took to the streets Tuesday in protest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny being sentenced to 2.8 years in prison.

Despite hundreds of riot police stationed throughout central Moscow and St. Petersburg warning people not to stage unauthorized protests, thousands of Navalny's supporters rallied in spontaneous groups throughout the night.

Video footage showed police brutally beating and detaining protesters and journalists, sparking widespread condemnation.

Here's a look at images from throughout the night in Russia's two largest cities:
Protesters marched through central Moscow, chanting slogans like “Russia without Putin!” and “Putin is a thief!”
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP
Many of the protesters were young people.
Olga Maltseva / AFP
Two St. Petersburg dogs and their owners were among those detained.
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS
Late-night horseback riders pass riot police along Nevsky Prospekt, St. Petersburg's central avenue.
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS
Riot police line up along Tverskaya Street, Moscow's main roadway leading to the Kremlin. Following the verdict, police closed three metro stations close to the Kremlin.
Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned "the violence against peaceful demonstrators" in a statement Tuesday night.
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Riot police march past Kazan Cathedral in central St. Petersburg.
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
The Kremlin has called the police response to protests "justified."
Alexander Nemenov / AFP
Read more about: Navalny , Protest

More image galleries

Against all odds

In Photos: Navalny Protests Sweep Moscow Despite Crackdown

Thousands marched through Russia's capital on Sunday despite a lockdown and mass arrests.
behind the fence

A Glimpse at 'Putin's Palace,' 10 Years Ago

The extravagant Black Sea mansion alleged to belong to Putin got renewed attention this week after opposition leader Alexei Navalny's investigation.
NIPPY DIP

Russians Celebrate Epiphany With a Bone-Chilling Bath

Both believers and non-believers take the plunge.
BITTER HOMECOMING

Chaos as Poisoned Opposition Figure Navalny Comes Home

Alexei Navalny came back to Russia after recovering in Germany from a poisoning attack that Western experts concluded was Novichok.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.