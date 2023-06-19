Russian Judge Orders to Hold Navalny ‘Extremist’ Trial Behind Closed Doors

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s trial on a new string of “extremism” charges was abruptly ordered to be held behind closed doors during its first hearing Monday, the independent Mediazona news website reported.

Navalny, 47, faces up to 30 more years on the latest charges, which he and his allies have slammed as a politically motivated effort to lock up President Vladimir Putin’s loudest domestic critic for life.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as I understand it, the process has been closed,” Moscow City Court spokesman Vadim Polezhaev told journalists as a video feed of the hearing was turned off.



Journalists had been barred from attending the court session, which is being held at the penal colony in central Russia’s Vladimir region where Navalny has been imprisoned since 2021.

Polezhaev later said that Judge Andrei Suvorov had made the final decision to hold the trial behind closed doors, Mediazona reported.

Court officials did not explain why the live feed was interrupted nor why the hearing was closed to the press.