Russian Judge Orders to Hold Navalny ‘Extremist’ Trial Behind Closed Doors

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s trial on a new string of “extremism” charges was abruptly ordered to be held behind closed doors during its first hearing Monday, the independent Mediazona news website reported.
Navalny, 47, faces up to 30 more years on the latest charges, which he and his allies have slammed as a politically motivated effort to lock up President Vladimir Putin’s loudest domestic critic for life.
“Ladies and gentlemen, as I understand it, the process has been closed,” Moscow City Court spokesman Vadim Polezhaev told journalists as a video feed of the hearing was turned off.
Journalists had been barred from attending the court session, which is being held at the penal colony in central Russia’s Vladimir region where Navalny has been imprisoned since 2021.
Polezhaev later said that Judge Andrei Suvorov had made the final decision to hold the trial behind closed doors, Mediazona reported.
Court officials did not explain why the live feed was interrupted nor why the hearing was closed to the press.
Navalny faces multiple new criminal charges, including calling for “extremism,” creating an “extremist community,” and rehabilitating Nazism.
He faces a maximum of 30 more years in prison in addition to the 11-and-a-half-year sentence he is currently serving.
At Monday’s hearing, Navalny demanded that his trial take place in a regular courtroom setting open to the public.
"There hasn't been a day when I haven't been reminded that I am just as condemned as everyone else. If I'm just like everyone else, judge me like everyone else," Navalny said.
Prosecutor Nadezhda Tikhonova said access to the courtroom was restricted out of safety concerns.
Navalny’s allies argue that Russian authorities are attempting to conceal the trial due to a lack of evidence against him.
“The only way for them not to embarrass themselves (as they think) is to close it completely,” his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.
Navalny was imprisoned upon his January 2021 return to Russia after recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with what Western scientists determined was the banned military-grade nerve agent Novichok.
Russian officials outlawed Navalny’s political and activist groups as "extremist" organizations later that year, prompting nearly all of his close aides to leave the country.