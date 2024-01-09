Italian City Cancels 'Propaganda' Mariupol Exhibition

Authorities in an Italian city said Tuesday that they would no longer host an exhibition and conference on the "rebirth" of the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in Ukraine, a decision welcomed by the government in Kyiv.

The Russian cultural association in Emilia-Romagna, a region in northern Italy, had rented the civic hall in Modena for the "Mariupol — Rebirth after the war" event on Jan. 20.

But the municipal council said the event "had taken on characteristics of a demonstration of open support for the invasion war undertaken by Russia against Ukraine."