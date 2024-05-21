Russian Army General Arrested on Fraud Charges – Reports

A Russian army general who previously oversaw the defense of occupied Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region has been arrested on fraud charges, the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday, citing an anonymous source.

“The ex-commander of the 58th Guards Combined Arms Army, Ivan Ivanovich Popov, was arrested on suspicion of fraud,” an unnamed law enforcement official was quoted as saying by TASS.

The source added that the 235th Garrison Military Court was taking up the case against Popov, who holds the rank of major general.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian Defense Ministry or law enforcement agencies about the reported arrest.