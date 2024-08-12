Russian Defense Minister Says Robots, AI Key to Defeating West

Russia’s Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said Monday that developing artificial intelligence, robots and drones is crucial for ensuring Moscow’s victory in its ongoing confrontation with the West.

Referring to the invasion of Ukraine as an “armed confrontation between Russia and the collective West,” Belousov outlined four “simultaneous conditions for success in modern military conflicts.”

In addition to advanced weaponry and personnel training, Belousov emphasized the importance of an effective system of management that leverages “an advanced technological framework, including artificial intelligence,” as well as “new tactical methods of warfare” that incorporate drones and robotic systems.

“Only this comprehensive approach provides a full advantage over the enemy,” Belousov said during the opening of Russia’s flagship military forum, known as Army-2024.