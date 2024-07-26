Russian Defense Minister Inspects Troops’ Combat Readiness

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov oversaw combat readiness exercises at a military training facility in northwestern Russia, the defense ministry said on Friday.

“Belousov reviewed the organization of combat training of military personnel at one of the training grounds of the Leningrad Military District,” the army said in a statement.

The statement added that the training took into account “the characteristics of Western weapons used by the enemy” and was supervised by instructors who had gained combat experience in Ukraine.

Belousov was shown the training of tank crews and drone operators, as well as artillery firing and shooting drills, as seen in a video shared by the defense ministry. He then awarded medals to several soldiers.