Russian Defense Minister Inspects Troops’ Combat Readiness

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov oversaw combat readiness exercises at a military training facility in northwestern Russia, the defense ministry said on Friday.
“Belousov reviewed the organization of combat training of military personnel at one of the training grounds of the Leningrad Military District,” the army said in a statement.
The statement added that the training took into account “the characteristics of Western weapons used by the enemy” and was supervised by instructors who had gained combat experience in Ukraine.
Belousov was shown the training of tank crews and drone operators, as well as artillery firing and shooting drills, as seen in a video shared by the defense ministry. He then awarded medals to several soldiers.
The defense minister also “heard recommendations and issues of improving the effectiveness of the training and support processes for military personnel” in Ukraine, the military’s statement accompanying the video said.
In February, President Vladimir Putin formed the Leningrad Military District, which had existed before it was merged with the Moscow Military District in 2010 to create the now-defunct Western Military District.
The recent reorganization was part of broader reforms planned by Russia’s military leadership in response to Finland and Sweden joining NATO.
Some military analysts believe Russia recreated the Leningrad and Moscow military districts to prepare for a potential conflict with NATO.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.