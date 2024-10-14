Moscow and Beijing Pledge to Strengthen Military Ties as Russian Defense Minister Visits China

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in Beijing Monday for talks with his Chinese counterpart, who called for strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

Moscow and Beijing have forged closer ties since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, an alliance that has sparked anxiety in the West as both countries seek to expand their global influence.

During his visit to China, Belousov was set to "hold a number of negotiations with the country's military and military-political leadership," according to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry.

A video published by the ministry showed Belousov being saluted by Chinese servicemen in Beijing as an army band played the Russian national anthem.