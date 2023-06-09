Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Military Ties With China Provide Global 'Stability'

By AFP
Russian Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Friday his country's strong military partnership with China provides stability around the world.

Gerasimov, who is commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, made the remark during a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart, Liu Zhenli.

"The coordination of Russian and Chinese efforts on the international stage has a stabilizing effect on the global situation," Gerasimov told Liu, according to a video published by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"I am convinced today's meetings will help us continue to strengthen the strategic Russia-China defense partnership," he added.

Joint Russian and Chinese military exercises should remain "an important axis" of this partnership, he continued.

Gerasimov extended an invitation to visit Moscow to Liu, who was appointed last September as chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission.

China and Russia are strategic allies, with both sides frequently touting their "no limits" partnership and cooperation in the economic and military spheres.

Their ties became even closer after Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022 and the Western economic sanctions that ensued.

Beijing has pointedly declined to condemn Russia's offensive against its neighbor.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow in March and declared relations between the two countries were entering a new era.

