Russia Says Military Ties With China Provide Global 'Stability'

Russian Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Friday his country's strong military partnership with China provides stability around the world.

Gerasimov, who is commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, made the remark during a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart, Liu Zhenli.

"The coordination of Russian and Chinese efforts on the international stage has a stabilizing effect on the global situation," Gerasimov told Liu, according to a video published by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"I am convinced today's meetings will help us continue to strengthen the strategic Russia-China defense partnership," he added.