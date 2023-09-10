Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Says Destroyed 3 Ukrainian Speedboats in Black Sea

By AFP
Kozachya Bay, Sevastopol, Crimea. Olga Loboda (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Russia said Sunday that it destroyed three military speedboats carrying Ukrainian soldiers in the Black Sea which Moscow claims were headed toward annexed Crimea.

"In the western part of the Black Sea... naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed three military Willard Sea Force speedboats," which are U.S.-made and were carrying Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

The boats were "heading in the direction of the Crimean peninsula" annexed by Russia in 2014, according to the statement.

The Russian army said in a separate statement that eight Ukrainian drones were shot down by its air defense over Crimea and another in the Bryansk region, near the Ukrainian border.

On Aug. 24, Ukraine said it carried out an operation on the Crimean peninsula, where it raised its national flag.

Ukrainian special forces had come in from the sea, landing on the western part of the peninsula, before leaving "without casualties," according to Ukrainian military intelligence.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Defense Ministry , Crimea , Black Sea

Read more

grain deal fallout

Russia Says Thwarted Naval Drone Attack Against Black Sea Patrol Boat

Russian military officials said the patrol boat was deployed around 370 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol, a key port in the annexed Crimean peninsula...
1 Min read
In depth

For Russia’s Elites, Kremlin's Failure to Protect Crimean Bridge No Longer Shocks

As two people were killed and a key artery to the annexed peninsula was damaged, many in Moscow shrugged.
4 Min read
'criminal and treacherous'

How Are Officials, Pro-War Bloggers Reacting to Prigozhin’s Threat Against Russian Defense Ministry?

Tensions between Moscow’s conventional military and the private military outfit have reached their highest point yet.
3 Min read
opinion Yekaterina Mereminskaya

The Symbolism of Russia’s Bridge to Crimea

The Crimean bridge is a symbol of Putin's Russia: imperialism, corruption, propaganda and its effect on the people, as well as the West’s ineffective...