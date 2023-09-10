Moscow Says Destroyed 3 Ukrainian Speedboats in Black Sea

Russia said Sunday that it destroyed three military speedboats carrying Ukrainian soldiers in the Black Sea which Moscow claims were headed toward annexed Crimea.

"In the western part of the Black Sea... naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed three military Willard Sea Force speedboats," which are U.S.-made and were carrying Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

The boats were "heading in the direction of the Crimean peninsula" annexed by Russia in 2014, according to the statement.