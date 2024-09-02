Deputy Commander of Leningrad Military District Arrested on Bribery Charges

The deputy commander of Russia’s newly-formed Leningrad Military District, Major General Valery Mumindzhanov, has been arrested on bribery charges, federal investigators said Monday.

Mumindzhanov is accused of accepting more than 20 million rubles ($223,325) in bribes in exchange for helping companies secure government contracts for supplying military uniforms during his tenure as head of the Defense Ministry’s provisions department.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, the contracts for military uniforms involved more than 1.5 billion rubles ($16.75 million).

Investigators also said that Mumindzhanov and his family own several real estate properties in Moscow and the Voronezh region valued at over 120 million rubles, adding that “the legality of these acquisitions is currently under review.”