Army General Overseeing Moscow’s Air Defense Charged With Bribery – Kommersant

The former commander of the city of Moscow’s air defense force has been charged with bribery in connection with the expropriation of Russian Defense Ministry-owned land, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing case materials.
Investigators accuse Major General Konstantin Ogienko of receiving through his subordinate part of a 30-million-ruble ($300,000) sum promised by a civilian organization for military-owned land plots in the Moscow region.
Ogienko commanded the Russian Aerospace Forces’ 1st Special Purpose Air and Missile Defense Army from 2021 “until recently,” according to Kommersant.
The unit, which is armed with S-400 and S-300 air defense systems, is tasked with defending high-value assets in Moscow and its surrounding areas.
Kommersant did not indicate when exactly Ogienko was relieved of his duties.
Ogienko, who denies his guilt, faces a prison sentence of eight to 15 years.
Military investigators placed Ogienko in pre-trial detention until Nov. 27.
His subordinate, commander of the unit’s 4th Air Defense Division Dmitry Belyatsky, struck a plea deal in which he partly admitted his guilt and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.
Belyatsky was placed under house arrest for three months.
Investigators and Russia’s Defense Ministry are carrying out an inventory of the land held by the 1st Special Purpose Air and Missile Defense Army, Kommersant reports.
Ogienko’s case is part of three high-profile investigations into the expropriation of military land in the Moscow region, according to Kommersant.
Moscow has been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent weeks after Kyiv vowed in July to "return" the war to Russia.