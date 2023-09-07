Army General Overseeing Moscow’s Air Defense Charged With Bribery – Kommersant

The former commander of the city of Moscow’s air defense force has been charged with bribery in connection with the expropriation of Russian Defense Ministry-owned land, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing case materials.

Investigators accuse Major General Konstantin Ogienko of receiving through his subordinate part of a 30-million-ruble ($300,000) sum promised by a civilian organization for military-owned land plots in the Moscow region.

Ogienko commanded the Russian Aerospace Forces’ 1st Special Purpose Air and Missile Defense Army from 2021 “until recently,” according to Kommersant.

The unit, which is armed with S-400 and S-300 air defense systems, is tasked with defending high-value assets in Moscow and its surrounding areas.

Kommersant did not indicate when exactly Ogienko was relieved of his duties.

Ogienko, who denies his guilt, faces a prison sentence of eight to 15 years.