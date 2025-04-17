Former Russian Army General Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Bribery

A Moscow military court on Thursday sentenced former deputy chief of Russia’s General Staff Vadim Shamarin to seven years in a maximum-security prison on corruption charges.

Lieutenant-General Shamarin, who also headed the General Staff’s communications directorate, was arrested in May 2024 on charges of accepting 36 million rubles ($437,600) in bribes from a phone manufacturing plant in exchange for state contracts and “general patronage.”

Shamarin was one of several senior military officials arrested last year in what observers have described as a broader anti-corruption campaign within Russia’s Defense Ministry.

According to the Interfax news agency, his trial was held behind closed doors and without a full examination of evidence, as Shamarin had reached a plea deal with investigators.