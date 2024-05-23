Deputy Chief of Russia’s General Staff Arrested for Bribery

Russia has arrested a general on corruption allegations, state media reported Thursday, making him the third senior-ranking officer to face fraud-related criminal charges over the past month.

A military court placed Lieutenant-General Vadim Shamarin in pre-trial detention until late July, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the court.

“On May 22, the court chose a preventive measure for Shamarin in the form of detention for a period of two months,” a court official was quoted as saying by the agency.

The official added that Shamarin is accused of accepting a bribe “at an especially large scale” while awarding state contracts, but no other details were provided.