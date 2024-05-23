Deputy Chief of Russia’s General Staff Arrested for Bribery

Russia has arrested a general on corruption allegations, state media reported Thursday, making him the third senior-ranking officer to face fraud-related criminal charges over the past month.
A military court placed Lieutenant-General Vadim Shamarin in pre-trial detention until late July, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the court.
“On May 22, the court chose a preventive measure for Shamarin in the form of detention for a period of two months,” a court official was quoted as saying by the agency.
The official added that Shamarin is accused of accepting a bribe “at an especially large scale” while awarding state contracts, but no other details were provided.
The Kommersant business daily reported earlier Thursday that Shamarin, who heads the Russian General Staff’s communications directorate, was accused of unspecified “machinations.”
He is the third active high-ranking military figure to be arrested over the past month in an apparent crackdown in the Russian Defense Ministry.
Authorities said last week that Defense Ministry personnel directorate chief Yury Kuznetsov was arrested for bribery.
Ex-Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, an ally of former minister and current Russian Security Council chief Sergei Shoigu, became the highest-profile military figure following his arrest last month on suspicion of bribery.
And an ex-commander who was sacked after he criticized military leaders for high casualty rates in Ukraine was arrested on Tuesday.
The arrests and change of leadership at the Russian Defense Ministry come as Russian forces have made their most significant advances on the battlefield in 18 months with a new major assault on Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.
AFP contributed reporting.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.