Russian Ex-Defense Ministry Official Arrested on Bribery Charges

A former Russian military official responsible for overseeing clothing supplies was arrested on bribery charges, law enforcement authorities announced Tuesday.

Vladimir Demchik, who holds the rank of colonel in Russia’s reserve forces, oversaw the defense ministry’s clothing department until April 2018.

Investigators accuse Demchik of accepting 4 million rubles ($46,700) in bribes from the CEO of an unnamed clothing company seeking “to secure his patronage” in the spring of 2017.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, the clothing company won 26 government contracts to supply the military between 2017 and 2018. The total value of those contracts was said to be 574 million rubles ($6.7 million).