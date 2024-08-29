Ex-Deputy Defense Minister Arrested for Fraud in Russian Military Theme Park Scandal

Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov was arrested on fraud charges related to a sprawling military theme park outside Moscow, federal investigators announced Thursday.

Popov is accused of misusing Patriot Park resources for personal gain, allegedly coercing the park’s contract workers into performing unpaid construction work at his private property in the Moscow region between 2021 and 2024. He is also accused of diverting building materials intended for the park to his personal home.

Patriot Park, located in the town of Kubinka, around 63 kilometers (39 miles) west of Moscow, is a military-themed park and exhibition center that features interactive displays of weapons, equipment and live-firing ranges. It is also home to a grandiose Orthodox cathedral dedicated to the Russian Armed Forces.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, Popov continued to use Patriot Park’s resources for the maintenance of his personal property even after the construction was complete.