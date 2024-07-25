Ex-Russian Military Construction Head Arrested for Abuse of Power – Kommersant

The former head of the Russian military’s construction company has been arrested on abuse of power charges, the Kommersant business daily reported late Wednesday, citing anonymous government sources familiar with the matter.

Andrei Belkov headed the Defense Ministry’s chief military construction authority for special facilities until 2021, when he was picked to head the newly established military construction company. Washington sanctioned the company last year over its involvement in the reconstruction of occupied Mariupol.

According to Kommersant’s sources, investigators accuse Belkov of devising a scheme in 2019 to buy an MRI scanner for a military clinic from an unnamed German manufacturer — which would not have been able to sell the scanner directly due to Western sanctions.

Belkov is reportedly accused of awarding a state contract through a fake tender to his acquaintance, who delivered the MRI scanner for 121 million rubles ($1.4 million), while its actual cost totaled 76 million rubles ($890,000). The acquaintance and her accountant were said to have been arrested for fraud in October of last year.