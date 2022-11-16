Russian Soldier Faces 15 Years in Jail After Criticizing ‘Poor’ Training – Reports

A Russian soldier faces up to 15 years in prison after getting into an altercation with his superiors for criticizing poor training conditions and equipment shortages, media reported Tuesday. The soldier identified as Private Alexander Leshkov was filmed shouting profanities and shoving an officer at a parade ground near the Russian military’s mega-church outside Moscow. Leshkov can be seen flanked by fellow soldiers who voice anger over ill-fitting body armor and insufficient firearms training before their deployment in Ukraine in two videos published by the Ostorozhno Novosti news channel on the Telegram messaging app Sunday.

“You’re not obeying the commander-in-chief’s direct orders to supply and train mobilized soldiers,” Leshkov is heard saying in one of the videos, adding: “I speak for the group.” He is later seen exhaling e-cigarette vapor in the face of the officer, who extends his arm toward Leshkov’s chest and is immediately punched in the torso. “You shouldn’t have done that,” the officer, identified as Lt. Col. Denis Mazanov, responds.