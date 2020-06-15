Russia Consecrates Grandiose Armed Forces Cathedral
Russia consecrated a massive new Orthodox cathedral dedicated to the country’s Armed Forces on Sunday.
The grand ceremony featured Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.
The cathedral drew controversy during the building stage for initial plans, which were eventually scrapped, to decorate its interior with mosaics depicting President Vladimir Putin and Soviet leader Josef Stalin.
Here's a closer look at the ceremony to consecrate what is now one of the world's largest Orthodox cathedrals:
patriarchia.ru
Andrei Rusov / Defense Ministry Press Service
