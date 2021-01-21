Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Soldier Given Lengthy Prison Term for Mass Shooting of Fellow Conscripts

Ramil Shamsutdinov has said his actions were retaliation to hazing and bullying. Yevgeny Yepanchintsev / TASS

A young Russian conscript has been sentenced to 24 and a half years in prison Thursday for gunning down eight fellow soldiers in what he said was retaliation to hazing, Russian media reported.

Ramil Shamsutdinov, 22, was arrested in the fall of 2019 on murder charges at a military base where he had served in the closed Far Eastern town of Gorny. He reportedly testified at the time that he opened fire after months of bullying by his superiors that culminated in rape threats left him with no other choice.

A jury convicted Shamsutdinov late last month, but asked the judge not to give him a life sentence.

A military court in the Zabaikalsky region's administrative center of Chita ruled Thursday to sentence Shamsutdinov to 24 years and six months in a maximum-security penal colony, according to Interfax.

The court also partially upheld multimillion-ruble claims filed by the victims’ families to compensate them for their moral injury.

The prosecution had requested a 25-year sentence.

The high-profile mass shooting left a stain on the Russian military’s reputation following years of costly reforms that claimed to have stamped out a pervasive culture of hazing left over from the Soviet era.

A separate court ruling in March 2020 sentenced Shamsutdinov’s fellow soldier to two years probation on hazing charges.

Read more about: Military , Court case

Read more

OUTLAWED Faith

Russian Jehovah’s Witness Hit With 6-Year ‘Extremism’ Sentence

The sentencing is the latest flashpoint in a series of convictions against Russian members of the religious group.
Loose lips sink ships

Russian Pensioner Jailed for Treason Over Ukrainian Intelligence-Sharing

The intelligence officer sought information about military equipment and a Russian district on the border with eastern Ukraine.
Homegrown Russophobia

Calvey Case: While Two Foreigners Are Under House Arrest, Their Three Russian Colleagues Remain in Jail

Vagan Abgaryan, Maxim Vladimirov and Ivan Zyuzin haven’t seen their families since February.
opinion Dmitry Stefanovich

What to Make of General Gerasimov’s Latest ‘Doctrine’

Military expert Dmitry Stefanovich on Russia’s latest military strategy.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.