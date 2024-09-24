Suspected Gunmen in Wildberries Shootout Ask to Fight in Ukraine

Several men accused of being involved in last week’s shootout at the headquarters of online retailer Wildberries are seeking to join the Russian military and fight in Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Two security guards were killed and several others injured during the Sep. 18 shooting outside the Wildberries head office in Moscow. The company said an armed group of men, led by Vladislav Bakalchuk, the estranged husband of Wildberries founder Tatiana Kim, attempted to forcibly enter the building.

Kommersant reported that law enforcement officials held “conversations” with nearly three dozen defendants regarding their right to seek exemption from criminal liability by joining the military. Each defendant faces multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal arms trafficking, attempted murder of a law enforcement official and vigilantism.

Several of the charges carry a maximum punishment of life in prison.