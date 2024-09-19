Wildberries Founder’s Ex-Husband Arrested After Deadly Office Shootout

The ex-husband of Wildberries founder Tatiana Bakalchuk, Russia’s wealthiest woman, was arrested Thursday following a deadly shootout at the online retailer’s headquarters in Moscow the day before, his lawyers said.

The shooting incident, which occurred just a few blocks from the Kremlin, left two security guards dead and several others others wounded, including two law enforcement officers. Federal investigators launched a criminal probe into the incident.

Tatiana Bakalchuk accused her ex-husband Vladislav of orchestrating a failed takeover attempt after he publicly opposed Wildberries’ merger with the advertising firm Russ Group to form a new digital trading platform under Kremlin oversight.

Vladislav, who holds a minor stake in the online retailer, described the merger as a hostile takeover and sought the support of Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov. On Wednesday, he led a group of men to the company’s headquarters in Moscow to discuss ending “the construction of a warehouse.”

Tatiana Bakalchuk denied the claim, and Wildberries said the group of men tried to forcibly enter the building before opening fire on security guards. Police arrested around 30 people following the shootout.