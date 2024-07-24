Wildberries Founder Announces Divorce as Husband Enlists Kadyrov to Fight ‘Hostile Takeover’

Russia’s wealthiest woman Tatiana Bakalchuk has announced that she is divorcing her husband and business partner Vladislav Bakalchuk, who is seeking the help of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov to fight what he characterized as a “hostile takeover” of the leading online retailer Wildberries.

“I confirm the start of divorce proceedings,” Tatiana Bakalchuk, who founded Wildberries in 2004 and has an estimated net worth of $7.4 billion, said in a video published to her Telegram channel late Tuesday.

Vladislav Bakalchuk later told state media that the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement and would have to split their property in half. Tatiana Bakalchuk has not commented on the division of property, noting only that her husband formally owns 1% of Wildberries.

Tatiana Bakalchuk’s bombshell announcement came after Kadyrov posted a video of his conversation with Vladislav Bakalchuk in which the Chechen strongman vowed to “return Tatiana to the family and protect a legitimate business.”

In that conversation, Kadyrov and Vladislav Bakalchuk accused the outdoor advertising firm Russ Group of “seizing” Wildberries “under the guise of a merger.”