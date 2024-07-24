×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Wildberries Founder Announces Divorce as Husband Enlists Kadyrov to Fight ‘Hostile Takeover’

Updated:
Wildberries founder and CEO Tatyana Bakalchuk. Mikhail Grebenshikov / RBC / TASS

Russia’s wealthiest woman Tatiana Bakalchuk has announced that she is divorcing her husband and business partner Vladislav Bakalchuk, who is seeking the help of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov to fight what he characterized as a “hostile takeover” of the leading online retailer Wildberries.

“I confirm the start of divorce proceedings,” Tatiana Bakalchuk, who founded Wildberries in 2004 and has an estimated net worth of $7.4 billion, said in a video published to her Telegram channel late Tuesday.

Vladislav Bakalchuk later told state media that the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement and would have to split their property in half. Tatiana Bakalchuk has not commented on the division of property, noting only that her husband formally owns 1% of Wildberries.

Tatiana Bakalchuk’s bombshell announcement came after Kadyrov posted a video of his conversation with Vladislav Bakalchuk in which the Chechen strongman vowed to “return Tatiana to the family and protect a legitimate business.”

In that conversation, Kadyrov and Vladislav Bakalchuk accused the outdoor advertising firm Russ Group of “seizing” Wildberries “under the guise of a merger.” 

Wildberries and Russ Group announced a merger last month to create a joint digital trading platform under the new name RWB. Russ Group’s Robert Mirzoyan is expected to become the chief managing director of RWB, with Tatiana Bakalchuk as its director general.

Business media called the deal “very strange” for presenting itself as a merger between equal partners. Wildberries is 20 times bigger than Russ Group, with 538.7 billion rubles ($2.7 billion) in revenues last year compared to Russ Group’s 27.9 billion rubles ($300 million).

The independent business outlet The Bell suggested the RWB merger may be part of Russia’s wartime redistribution of assets that has rewarded Kremlin-linked business figures.

“This is a blatant and brazen takeover,” Kadyrov said Tuesday. 

Kadyrov’s opposition to the merger is unexpected given President Vladimir Putin’s support for the deal.

Reports surrounding the RWB deal said Bakalchuk and Mirzoyan had presented the merger to Putin as a way to create “the world’s largest ruble-based digital banking network and payment system,” bypassing SWIFT and rivaling global giants like Amazon, Alphabet and Alibaba.

Russia was cut off from SWIFT as part of Western sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine. 

“I know the levers of this raiding process are in the hands of brothers Levan and Robert Mirzoyan, as well as several well-known Caucasians,” Kadyrov said without elaborating further. “I can’t ignore fraud of this scale, so I’ll do everything I can [and] I will go to the end.”

The Kremlin said Wednesday it was not involved in “family affairs and especially business relations” when asked about Kadyrov’s comments.

“We were indeed asked about the president’s instructions to support [the merger]. We can only support it. We’re not the executors. It’s up to corporate action,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read more about: Wildberries , Business , Kadyrov

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

full divestment

Danone Seeks to Sell Russian Operations to Chechen-Linked Businessman – FT

The potential sale price of $191.5 million was said to represent a 56% discount on Danone’s market value.
2 Min read
russian rebrand

Russians Eye Departed Western Brands’ Trademarks

As international companies leave the Russian market, enterprising Russians hope to claim the logos they leave behind.
Business exodus

Heineken, Carlsberg and Universal Music Join Russia Exodus

Baltika Breweries, which Carlsberg majority owns, would continue to operate as a separate business to sustain its 8,400 employees in Russia.
Kadyrov

Chechnya's Kadyrov Gives National Guard Head Republic's Highest Award

The head of Russia's newly formed Rosgvardiya Victor Zolotov was granted Chechnya's highest award from the acting head of the republic Ramzan Kadyrov,...