Wildberries CEO Changes Surname Amid Feud With Estranged Husband

The CEO of Russian retail giant Wildberries said Monday that she reverted to her maiden name amid an ongoing business dispute with her estranged husband that escalated in a deadly shootout last week.

Tatyana and Vladislav Bakalchuk, the co-founders of Wildberries, one of Russia's largest online retailers, have been locked in a bitter dispute for months over a merger deal with advertising firm Russ Group.

Last week, Bakalchuk accused her husband and two former executives of leading an armed takeover attempt on the company's Moscow office during which two security guards were killed.

Bakalchuk, Russia's wealthiest woman, wrote on Telegram Monday that her surname "from today is once again Kim," adding that "the best choice is to always remain yourself." Wildberries' press service told RIA Novosti state news agency that "an official procedure of changing the surname has been launched" by Bakalchuk.