Wildberries CEO Announces Successful Merger With Russ Group Following Dispute

Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, has successfully merged with the outdoor advertising firm Russ Group, CEO Tatyana Kim announced Tuesday, following a bitter feud with her co-founder and ex-husband.

Wildberries and Russ Group initially revealed plans to merge in June, creating a new digital trading platform called RWB. Reports at the time said Kim and Russ Group’s Robert Mirzoyan presented the project to President Vladimir Putin as potentially the “world’s largest ruble-based digital banking network and payment system” that could bypass SWIFT and rival Amazon and Google’s parent company Alphabet.

“I’m happy to announce that the restructuring of our joint company is complete, and we’re now ready for new projects,” Kim, Russia’s wealthiest woman, said in a video posted on her Telegram channel.

Analysts have described the merger as unbalanced, given Wildberries’ significant size advantage. Wildberries generated 538.7 billion rubles ($2.7 billion) in revenue last year, compared to Russ Group’s 27.9 billion rubles ($300 million).

Independent business news outlet The Bell suggested the merger could be part of Russia’s wartime redistribution of assets, benefiting business figures linked to the Kremlin.