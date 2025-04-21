Ex-Husband of Russia’s Wealthiest Woman Ordered to Pay Her $2.6M

A Moscow court has ordered businessman Vladislav Bakalchuk, the ex-husband of Russia’s wealthiest woman, to return part of the assets he was awarded during their divorce, state media reported Monday.

Tatiana Kim and Bakalchuk finalized their divorce in February following a surprise merger last summer between Russia’s largest online retailer Wildberries and the outdoor advertising firm Russ Group.

On Thursday, Kim became the sole owner of the merged company, called Wildberries Russ, after a court awarded her Bakalchuk’s remaining 1% stake.

Bakalchuk received 14% of the couple’s shared assets in the property division, including an apartment and a plot of land in the Moscow region, two companies and funds in personal bank accounts, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the company’s press service.

“Since the value of the awarded property exceeds his share, the court ordered him to pay Tatiana Kim 217 million rubles [$2.6 million],” Wildberries Russ said, citing a ruling by Moscow’s Savyolovsky District Court.