Wildberries Accused of Hiring North Koreans at Moscow Region Warehouse

Russia’s largest online retailer Wildberries said it launched a pilot project to employ foreign laborers after videos surfaced online claiming to show North Korean workers at its Moscow region warehouse.

Earlier this week, two short videos of alleged North Korean workers wearing purple Wildberries suits appeared in the group chat for employees at the retailer’s warehouse in the town of Elektrostal, according to the Ostorozhno Novosti Telegram news channel.

“The company complies with the necessary requirements when working with employees from abroad as part of a pilot project,” the Moskva news agency quoted Wildberries’ press service as saying Tuesday.

“We’ll make a decision on scaling based on [the pilot project’s] results,” Wildberries added without directly addressing claims that workers in the video were from North Korea.

The RTVI broadcaster reported that unidentified Telegram channels claimed “hundreds” of North Korean nationals have been recently hired by Wildberries. The Moscow Times was unable to find where those claims had originated.

A 2017 UN Security Council resolution bans North Korean workers from earning income abroad.