Russia Says It Missed UN Deadline to Repatriate North Korean Workers

Russia said on Thursday it had missed a United Nations deadline to repatriate North Korean workers due to what it called objective difficulties, but said it was scrupulously complying with UN sanctions on Pyongyang.

A 2017 UN Security Council resolution demanded that all countries send home all North Korean workers by Dec. 22 last year to stop them earning foreign currency for North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The United States has estimated Pyongyang was earning more than $500 million a year from nearly 100,000 workers abroad, of which some 50,000 were in China and 30,000 in Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday that Moscow had missed the UN deadline and that around 1,000 North Korean workers were still in Russia.

She said it had proved impossible for all of the workers to leave by the deadline because of limited transport options. There were only two flights a week between Russia and North Korea operated by one airline, she said, and limited train connections.

Zakharova said Moscow was rigorously complying with UN sanctions on North Korea nonetheless.