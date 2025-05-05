North Korean Children Join WWII Parade in Vladivostok

North Korean children marched alongside their Russian peers in a military-themed parade in Vladivostok, Russian officials said Sunday.

The parade commemorated the upcoming Victory Day, celebrated on May 9 in Russia, and came a week after Moscow and Pyongyang acknowledged that North Korean troops were deployed to the southwestern Kursk region to help fight off a Ukrainian offensive.

Video shared by Primorye region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako showed children in military uniforms marching through Vladivostok’s central square beneath May 9 banners reading.

North Korean children, wearing red and blue jackets and red pioneer-style neckerchiefs, stood on a podium flanked by adults, part of what Kozhemyako called a youth corps scheduled to perform for the Russian audience the following day.

“This first children’s parade in Primorye is a tribute of deep respect to the heroic deeds of the defenders of the fatherland,” Kozhemyako told the crowd. He said children of soldiers currently deployed to Ukraine also took part in the event.