North Korean Children Join WWII Parade in Vladivostok

North Korean children marched alongside their Russian peers in a military-themed parade in Vladivostok, Russian officials said Sunday.
The parade commemorated the upcoming Victory Day, celebrated on May 9 in Russia, and came a week after Moscow and Pyongyang acknowledged that North Korean troops were deployed to the southwestern Kursk region to help fight off a Ukrainian offensive.
Video shared by Primorye region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako showed children in military uniforms marching through Vladivostok’s central square beneath May 9 banners reading.
North Korean children, wearing red and blue jackets and red pioneer-style neckerchiefs, stood on a podium flanked by adults, part of what Kozhemyako called a youth corps scheduled to perform for the Russian audience the following day.
“This first children’s parade in Primorye is a tribute of deep respect to the heroic deeds of the defenders of the fatherland,” Kozhemyako told the crowd. He said children of soldiers currently deployed to Ukraine also took part in the event.
“I’m also happy to welcome the delegation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” he added. “It’s a great honor for us to invite children from the neighboring friendly state.”
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for sending troops to support Russian forces in the Kursk region.
Japanese media earlier reported that North Korean troops may also march in the Victory Day parade on Red Square this week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to confirm or deny those reports.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.