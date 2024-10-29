North Korea’s Foreign Minister Arrives in Russia for Talks

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in Russia Tuesday for an official visit after South Korea and the United States claimed Pyongyang sent thousands of troops to train in Russia.

Choe flew to the city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing a diplomatic source. According to the source, Choe will travel to Moscow on Wednesday.

Russian news agencies reported that the foreign minister plans to hold talks with Russian officials but did not say with whom exactly.

Earlier, Washington said North Korea sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia, after which they are likely to be sent to fight in the war against Ukraine. Seoul has described the deployment as a “significant security threat.”