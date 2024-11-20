Putin Gifts Lions, Ducks and Bears to North Korean Zoo

President Vladimir Putin gifted more than 70 animals from the Moscow Zoo to North Korea, Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry said Wednesday, marking the fourth such exchange between the two countries so far this year.

The animals, which included two brown bears, two yaks, five white cockatoos, 25 pheasants, and 40 mandarin ducks, were transferred to Pyongyang’s Central Zoo, according to the ministry.

“Animals have historically played an important role in international relations, serving as symbols of support, kindness and care,” Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov said during a visit to Pyongyang this week.

Video shared by state media showed an African lion being transported in a crate by plane, with Kozlov discussing the animal’s transfer with North Korean officials at the Pyongyang Zoo.