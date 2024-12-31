North Korea’s Kim Hails ‘Dearest Friend’ Putin in New Year Message

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hailed Vladimir Putin as his "dearest friend" in a New Year's letter to the Russian leader praising close bilateral ties, state media said on Tuesday.

The two countries have deepened political, military and cultural ties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with Putin and Kim repeatedly professing their personal closeness.

Moscow and Pyongyang signed a landmark defense pact during Putin's visit to the isolated North in June. The pact obligates them to provide immediate military assistance if the other is invaded and came into effect this month.

Kim's latest message described Putin as his "dearest friend and comrade," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.