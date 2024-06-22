Putin Makes Overtures to North Korea, Vietnam in Bid to Intimidate Ukraine’s Allies

President Vladimir Putin signed a military partnership deal with North Korea and visited U.S. business partner Vietnam this week in an effort to intimidate Ukraine’s Western allies and show that he is not as isolated on the world stage as they would like. Putin, who is on the International Criminal Court's wanted list, has repeatedly voiced outrage at the West for authorizing Ukraine to use long-range weapons to strike Russian territory, its supply of fighter jets to Kyiv and its general refusal to make concessions to the Kremlin. “Didn’t the chief [Putin] promise an asymmetrical response for those who crossed the latest red lines? Take that,” a Russian government official close to the military told The Moscow Times. The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. “We didn't start this. But we will muck around everywhere, and this is no joke. For the U.S. it's Cuba and Sudan in terms of shipping, for Israel it's Iran, for Japan and South Korea it's the DPRK,” the official said, using the acronym of North Korea's official name. “Our move [in response] is to sign a treaty with a pariah country. It has a symbolic element, but not just that,” another Russian official said. To add to the West’s concerns, Putin vowed to reconsider Russia's nuclear weapon doctrine, citing the development of ultra-low-power explosive nuclear devices by Moscow’s adversaries. Though the Soviet Union had lavishly funded regimes opposed to the Western world, Moscow’s relations with most Soviet-era allies — including North Korea and Vietnam — have been on the decline since 1991. North Korea has lost generous support from Russia since the Soviet collapse and has been struggling under heavy international sanctions for years, but has often backed Moscow’s aggressive foreign policy moves. It is one of two countries that recognized Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and its 2022 annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un at a gala banquet in Pyongyang. Vladimir Smirnov, TASS / kremlin.ru

Moscow has not reciprocated the favor, often supporting UN Security Council resolutions and complying with sanctions against the North Korean regime. Since 1991, the Kremlin has often sympathized with Seoul over the Soviet-inspired regime in Pyongyang, Fyodor Tertitskiy, a senior research fellow at Kookmin University in Seoul, told The Moscow Times. "Moscow has maintained neutrality in Korea, and was even more favorable to the South than to the North," Tertitskiy said. Russian foreign policy has even had a certain “disdain” toward its Soviet-era allies in Southeast Asia, preferring to focus solely on China, a source close to the Russian Foreign Ministry told The Moscow Times. Russia's international isolation due to the invasion of Ukraine has drastically changed the situation. "We realize that nothing will work out for us in the West in the next decade or two," the source close to the Foreign Ministry said. "The war in Ukraine will end at some point, but we won’t go back to business as usual." This week’s military partnership agreement with North Korea, which includes a mutual defense clause, is practical as well as symbolic.

President Vladimir Putin with Vietnamese counterpart To Lam. kremlin.ru

“We have been given assistance [from North Korea since the start of the war] that cannot be neglected: a serious, direct contribution to the frontline. There were hundreds of trains. That's millions of shells. That's a lot, really. Enough for 100 or 200 days of war," the Russian government official said. The signing of the treaty will deal a major blow to Moscow's relations with South Korea and Japan, Tertitskiy said. Meanwhile, Putin’s visit to U.S. partner Vietnam — which President Joe Biden visited as recently as September 2023 and where Russia has joint oil and gas projects — is primarily symbolic, said Mikhail Korostikov, a nonresident scholar at the Belgrade Center for Security Policy. “After Putin's visit to North Korea, he needed to show that he can still go to democratic countries that are not in confrontation with the rest of the world," Korostikov said. Russian state oil company Zarubezhneft has been operating in Vietnam since the Soviet era. Though Gazprom had plans to develop an offshore site, geopolitics have thrown a wrench in these plans, said Sergey Vakulenko, a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.