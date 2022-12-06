Kremlin Discusses 'Domestic Security' After Ukraine Drone Attacks

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday met with top officials on Russia's "domestic security" as the Kremlin said the latest Ukrainian drone attacks presented a danger to the country.

Earlier Tuesday, authorities said that a drone had struck near an airfield in Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine, a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes at two other airfields.

Monday's drone strikes were highly unusual as both sites are hundreds of kilometers away from Ukraine's border.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Putin convened a meeting of his Security Council to discuss how to ensure the state's "domestic security." No other details were provided.

Speaking to reporters separately, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said authorities were taking "necessary" measures to protect the country from Ukrainian attacks.

"Of course, the line openly declared by the Ukrainian regime to continue such terrorist acts is a danger factor," Peskov told reporters when asked about the drone strikes.